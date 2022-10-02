Urban Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 160 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6,323.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,139,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $108,682,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $166.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

