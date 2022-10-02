Urban Wealth Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 237.4% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

