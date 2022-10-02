Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 257,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCQ stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

