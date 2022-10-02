Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 143 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 299,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

