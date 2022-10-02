Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 348,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $9.43 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

