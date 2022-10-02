Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 3,214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
LAND opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.57.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
