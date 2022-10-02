Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,255,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.81. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

