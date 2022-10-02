Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 20,483 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,483 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.34 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

