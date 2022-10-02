4,275 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $66.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.92. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

