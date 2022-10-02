Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 100 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMETEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

