Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $185.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.74. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $185.11 and a one year high of $318.82.

