Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Accenture by 153.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Accenture stock opened at $257.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $254.27 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.60.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

