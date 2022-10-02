Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FSTX opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F-star Therapeutics (FSTX)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.