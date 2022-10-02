Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FSTX opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on FSTX. William Blair downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Laidlaw downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

