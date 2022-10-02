Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,201,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.