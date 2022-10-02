Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

