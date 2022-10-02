Orion Capital Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

