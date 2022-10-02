Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,015 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,132 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 8.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 35.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of 33.92.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

