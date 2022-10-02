Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $307.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.06 and a 200-day moving average of $360.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

