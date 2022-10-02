Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.08. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.