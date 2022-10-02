Urban Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Globant by 12.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Globant Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $187.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.08. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.