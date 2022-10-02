Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

