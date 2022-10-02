500 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $73.18.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.