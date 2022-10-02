Orion Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 100,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 82,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:HTGC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.28 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.27%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,272.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Oppenheimer lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

