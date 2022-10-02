Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes $53,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,283 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 1,524,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 915,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ViewRay by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,701,000 after buying an additional 691,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ViewRay from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.10. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 131.20% and a negative return on equity of 75.54%. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

