Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $213,000 Stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 470.0% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 54,530 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 78,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TECL opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $91.04.

