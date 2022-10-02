Bogart Wealth LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Investment Services Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of BIV stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.23.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
