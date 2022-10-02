Bogart Wealth LLC Has $64,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BIV opened at $73.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.