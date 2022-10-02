Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AZN stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.17.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.