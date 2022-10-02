Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $16,306,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 734,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 505,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% during the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 223,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $19.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $91.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

