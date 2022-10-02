Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.