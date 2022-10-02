Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.1 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.