Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 7,184 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on F shares. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

