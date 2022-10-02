Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,220 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,087 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $99.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

