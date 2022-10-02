Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 250,220 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250,220 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

