Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

