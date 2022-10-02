Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 451 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

