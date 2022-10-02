Bogart Wealth LLC Has $155,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

