Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IVW opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

