Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 342,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,876,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

