Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

