Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

