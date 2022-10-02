Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $48.26 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.15.

