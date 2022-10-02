Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,899 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after acquiring an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $64.46.

