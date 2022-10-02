Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 70,973 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Fluor worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.43. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Fluor Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.