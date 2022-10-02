Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Redfin worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 57,821 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 93.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Redfin by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 68,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

