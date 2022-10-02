Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $77.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.