Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 129,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 230,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 83,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.