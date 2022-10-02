Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,154,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,066 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

