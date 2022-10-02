Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,611 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of Redfin worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 213,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RDFN opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.58.

In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

