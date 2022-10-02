Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 1,522 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

ORCL stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

