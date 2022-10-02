Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,269 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 113,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,348,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

